Commercial Credit, Inc. Closes $75 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Charlotte-based equipment finance company completes investment-grade private placement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Credit, Inc. (CCI), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, today announced the successful closing of a $75 million private placement of senior unsecured notes. The investment-grade rated notes mature in August 2030 and were placed with a diverse group of institutional fixed income investors. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to extinguish a senior note issued by Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG) in 2021, further optimizing the company's capital structure and extending its maturity profile.

"This offering represents a significant milestone for CCI as we continue to strengthen our liquidity and diversify our capital structure," said Dan McDonough, co-founder and CEO of CCI. "The strong demand for our notes and the investment-grade rating reflect the strength of our business model and performance. We are well-positioned to continue our growth and deepen our commitment to serving customers nationwide."

About Commercial Credit, Inc.

Commercial Credit, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries Commercial Credit Group Inc., Commercial Funding Inc., and Keystone Equipment Finance Corp., provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing, and waste industries, and accounts receivable factoring in a variety of industries. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and operates full-service offices in Buffalo, NY, Naperville, IL, Hamilton, ON, Salt Lake City, UT, and West Hartford, CT. For more information, please visit ,, , and .

SOURCE Commercial Credit, Inc.

