Polymatech Electronics Limited Announces Completion Of PCB Manufacturing Facility In Europe

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new facility features around 10,000-square-foot cleanroom equipped with cutting-edge machinery, capable of producing up to 50,000 square meters of multi-layer High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCBs annually. Leveraging advanced European technology, the facility meets the stringent industry standards demanded by premium mobile phone manufacturers and critical sectors, including defense, aerospace, automotive electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunications infrastructure, industrial electronics, and security.

"Our European-made PCBs, crafted with European expertise and adhering to the highest quality standards, are in high demand across various high-end applications," said Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam, CEO Polymatech Electronics Limited. "This facility underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, and precision, positioning us to deliver tailored, engineered solutions to some of the most demanding industries." This development marks a pivotal step in transforming Polymatech into a comprehensive solutions provider, evolving from a component supplier into a product-centric organization.

The Estonia facility underscores Polymatech's evolution from a component supplier to a product-centric solutions provider. "Since incorporating the Company on November 18, 2024, and commencing operations on August 8, 2025, this facility exemplifies our dedication to quality, reliability, and customer-centric innovation," said Tarja Rapala, Director of Polymatech Electronics and Head of PCB Business. "With meticulously maintained equipment and a highly skilled team, we are poised to deliver rapid, sustainable PCB solutions and foster strategic partnerships across Europe."

Dr. Allen Nejah, Chief Innovation Officer of Polymatech Electronics Limited, added, "This facility is a remarkable achievement that enhances our ability to deliver sophisticated PCB solutions for Europe's technological and defense sectors. PCB is the mother for electronic equipment and this facility enables Polymatech transformation from component manufacturer to product manufacturer, this will be a paradigm shift in the Polymatech's business profile and help us to release products faster in the market. This facility portfolio includes high-speed PCBs, advanced HDI PCBs, high-frequency PCBs, and multi-layer configurations-up to 48 layers-designed for high-end electronics.

Mr. Urmas Aruoja, CEO, stated, "We deliver PCBs in as little as 24 hours. Our flexible PCBs are integral to smartphones, notebooks, smart wearable devices, and many other products. Our Substrate-Like PCBs (SLPs), HDI PCBs, Rigid-Flex PCBs (RPCBs), Integrated Circuit Substrates (ICS), RF PCBs, and high-density modules are designed for advanced applications. Our HDI PCBs feature high-density attributes, including laser microvias, sequential lamination structures, fine lines, and high-performance thin materials, enabling greater functionality per unit area. Advanced HDI PCBs incorporate multiple layers of copper-filled stacked microvias, providing complex interconnections for large pin-count, fine-pitch, and high-speed chips in cutting-edge technology products."

About Polymatech Electronics Limited

Polymatech Electronics Limited is a global leader in advanced electronics manufacturing, specializing in semiconductor solutions-from ingots to end products. Committed to innovation, the company delivers transformative technologies every six months, enhancing everyday life by integrating cutting-edge solutions across consumer and industrial applications. Polymatech is a key player in the global technology market, holding significant market share in semiconductors, modules, and electronic components for industries including retail, finance, agriculture, and healthcare. With a vision to become a comprehensive end-to-end solutions provider, Polymatech continues to drive excellence and innovation worldwide.

