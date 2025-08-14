Saudi Arabia Smart Home Appliances Trends & Opportunities Report 2025 Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 27.1% During 2024-2030, Driven By Iot And Smart City Developments, Urbanization & Smartphones

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Smart Home Appliances Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Smart Home Appliances Market was valued at USD 2.03 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.56 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 27.10%.

The Saudi Arabia Smart Home Appliances market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes among consumers. As more people migrate to urban areas, the demand for modern, efficient, and connected home solutions rises. Also, the growing penetration of smartphones and improved internet infrastructure has boosted consumer awareness and adoption of smart appliances.

Government initiatives, such as the Saudi Vision 2030 and smart city projects like NEOM, actively promote digital transformation and the integration of IoT technologies, further accelerating market expansion. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced security, which smart home appliances provide through automation and remote-control features. Also, rising environmental concerns are encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient smart devices, fueling market growth even further.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Penetration of Smartphones

The growing penetration of smartphones in Saudi Arabia is a pivotal driver of the smart home appliances market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2024, there were 33.55 million smartphone users in Saudi Arabia, up from 14.31 million in 2013. This widespread smartphone adoption facilitates seamless integration with smart home ecosystems, enhancing user convenience and operational efficiency.

The average Saudi adult spends about 4 hours and 25 minutes daily on mobile internet, indicating a strong engagement with digital platforms that support smart home functionalities. Also, the expansion of 5G networks and improved internet infrastructure bolster the performance and responsiveness of connected devices, making smart appliances more appealing to tech-savvy consumers. This digital readiness, combined with a young, affluent population eager for technological advancements, positions smartphones as a central hub for managing smart home environments, thereby accelerating market growth in the Kingdom.

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Cost

The high initial cost of smart home appliances remains a significant barrier to their widespread adoption in Saudi Arabia. While these appliances offer long-term benefits such as energy efficiency, convenience, and automation, their upfront prices are considerably higher than those of conventional alternatives. This cost disparity makes smart appliances less accessible to middle- and lower-income households, especially in non-metropolitan areas.

Consumers often hesitate to invest in products like smart refrigerators, washers, or HVAC systems due to budget constraints, particularly when the return on investment is not immediately tangible. Also, the cost of setting up a complete smart home ecosystem - including hubs, sensors, and compatible devices - further elevates the financial burden. Although the Saudi government is promoting digital transformation under Vision 2030, price sensitivity among consumers continues to slow market penetration. Manufacturers must focus on cost-effective solutions and flexible pricing strategies to overcome this challenge and drive broader adoption.

Key Market Trends

Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

A growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is a defining trend in Saudi Arabia's smart home appliances market. As the Kingdom advances its Vision 2030 objectives, there is increasing awareness around environmental impact and the need for sustainable living. Consumers are actively seeking appliances that reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions, such as energy-efficient air conditioners, smart thermostats, and eco-friendly washing machines.

Government initiatives and regulatory standards promoting green technologies further support this shift. The rising cost of energy and the introduction of dynamic pricing models also encourage households to adopt smart appliances that offer real-time monitoring and energy-saving modes. Manufacturers are responding by launching products with high Energy Star ratings and advanced features like automatic shutdown and consumption analytics. This trend aligns with both global environmental goals and national sustainability agendas, positioning energy-efficient smart appliances as essential components of the modern Saudi home.

