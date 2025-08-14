PM Modi Lauds Prez Murmu's Independence Day-Eve Address As A Call To Unity, Nation-Building
In a post shared on his official X handle, the Prime Minister said:“Rashtrapati Ji has highlighted the collective progress of our nation and the opportunities ahead. She reminded us of the sacrifices that paved the way for India's freedom and called upon every citizen to contribute towards nation-building.”
President Murmu's speech, delivered on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, traced the nation's journey from colonial subjugation to democratic strength, economic resilience, and technological leadership.
She paid tribute to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices won India its liberty and acknowledged the pain of Partition, commemorated through“Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas".
The President highlighted India's democratic quintessence, calling it the“mother of democracy", and reaffirmed the foundational values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. She highlighted the country's robust economic performance, citing a 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate, rising exports, and controlled inflation.
Welfare schemes and targeted governance have lifted millions out of poverty, while infrastructure development-from highways to railways-has accelerated.
President Murmu also spotlighted the inauguration of the Kashmir rail link as a historic milestone, and praised urban transformation efforts through metro expansion and the AMRUT mission.
In healthcare, she noted the success of Ayushman Bharat, which now covers over 55 crore citizens, including all seniors above 70.
In the digital realm, she celebrated India's global leadership in digital payments and the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, underlined by the launch of the India-AI Mission.
She called for sustainable development, urging citizens to protect the environment and embrace responsible living. Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of the President's address reinforces the message of unity, progress, and shared responsibility.
As India enters the Amrit Kaal-the period leading to its centenary of independence in 2047-the President's call to action and the Prime Minister's affirmation together reflect a national consensus on inclusive growth, technological advancement, and civic participation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment