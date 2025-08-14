Top Physician Joins Joliet's Leading Primary Care Team: Welcome Dr. Hafsa Zubairi

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Primary Care Joliet has been serving the community with a patient-first philosophy, a dedicated team of experienced providers, and state-of-the-art facilities. The practice's focus on personalized medicine and local, accessible care has made it one of the most trusted healthcare providers in the area. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care such as annual physicals , wellness exams, immunizations, and screenings to maintain optimal health. Primary Care Joliet also provides chronic disease management for conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and asthma. For urgent care needs, same day visits are available for non-emergency illnesses and injuries. In-house diagnostics, including lab testing and EKGs, are offered, along with seamless referrals for imaging when necessary. Additionally, Primary Care Joliet provides women's health services, men's health services, geriatric care, and behavioral health support.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Zubairi to our team. Her expertise will further our mission of providing exceptional primary and urgent care," says a Primary Care Joliet representative

More about Primary Care Joliet:

Primary Care Joliet's medical centers combine preventive and routine health care along with urgent care and diagnostics all within their facilities. Many lab and imaging tests can be performed at the clinic, making it simple for patients to get the results they need in one place. It is their goal to provide the best health care for patients, whether they need an annual exam or urgent medical care. Primary Care Joliet has three convenient medical clinics: the East Joliet Office at 2025 S. Chicago Street, the West Joliet Office at 2202 Essington Rd, and the Wilmington Office at 121 Robert P. Weidling Dr. in Wilmington, IL. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call 815-726-2200.

