Margaritaville Celebrates Second Annual Jimmy Buffett Day With Day Of Service On August 29

Global brand-wide initiative honors Jimmy Buffett's legacy through community give-back events benefiting local and global causes

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville announces that on Jimmy Buffett Day and throughout the following Labor Day Weekend, Margaritaville restaurants, resorts, hotels, communities, and cruises worldwide will come together for the second annual Day of Service – a brand-wide celebration of community, music, and giving back.

On Friday, August 29, 2025, and throughout the weekend, Margaritaville destinations around the world will feature consumer activations, room packages , drink promotions, and give-back moments as part of the global initiative. Day of Service brings together fans across the globe to celebrate Jimmy and the way he lived his life in support of others and community, leaving the world a better place, by supporting Singing for Change, the non-profit organization he founded in 1995, and other local organizations.

Singing for Change supports inclusive, grassroots organizations that inspire personal growth, community integration, and collective action to make the world a better place. The foundation funds work at the forefront of social change, helping people and communities become smarter, safer, stronger, healthier, and whole.

As part of the 2025 celebration, Margaritaville properties will host special events, volunteer activities, and fundraising initiatives throughout Labor Day Weekend, with highlights including:



Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp : Benefiting The San Diego Music Foundation, the hotel will host a benefit concert at their 5 o'Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar, featuring local bands, a travel-themed silent auction, and donation-based interactive activations, with 50% of food and beverage revenue donated to the cause.

Margaritaville at Sea: Supporting Menos Plástico es Fantástico, Margaritaville at Sea Islander team members will participate in a Costa Maya beach cleanup to help protect mangroves, seagrass beds, and sea turtle nesting areas. Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will work with Palm Beach Maritime Academy, whose senior class students will tour the ship, meet the captain, and learn about the maritime industry.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort : Benefiting Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, the resort will host its second annual "Beach Bash" at the hospital, a team member beach cleanup, and offer a month-long "Cocktails for a Cause" promotion. Weekend festivities include live entertainment, family activities, and a retail fashion show.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe : Supporting Keep Tahoe Blue, team members will participate in a community cleanup and the resort will roll out its "Keep the Party Going" package, contributing $10 per night from eligible bookings to support the nonprofit's work preserving the lake's iconic blue waters.

Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg : Benefiting Sevier County Humane Society, team members will volunteer their time to support animals in need at the nonprofit's local shelter. Guests are invited to join in by showing love to furry friends, whether by supporting a local shelter, donating pet supplies, or simply spreading kindness. Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach : Supporting My Autism Connection, the resort will host a "Carnival of Fun" with sensory-friendly games, activities, and crafts, along with commemorative drink specials benefiting the organization.

"Our Day of Service is a reflection of Jimmy's belief in living life with purpose, joy, and generosity," said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer at Margaritaville. "From beach cleanups to benefit concerts, each Margaritaville property is making a positive impact in their own community, while collectively celebrating the spirit that Jimmy brought to the world. We invite our guests to join us – whether at a Margaritaville location or by paying it forward in their own way, regardless of their latitude."

Throughout the weekend, Margaritaville destinations around the world will transform the spirit of Jimmy Buffett's music and lifestyle into meaningful action. Through Day of Service, the brand continues to honor Jimmy's enduring legacy through celebration and positive change.

For more information about Jimmy Buffett Day, Margaritaville's Day of Service, and getting involved, visit .

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill.

Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve®. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville properties include the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, License to Chill: The Margaritaville Podcast, and more

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

