Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade


2025-08-14 11:31:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 9,056 own shares at an average price of NOK 688.2461 per share. The shares were acquired on Euronext Oslo Børs as part of the company's share program for employees. This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 42,567 own shares.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

,c4218226

MENAFN14082025003732001241ID1109929886

