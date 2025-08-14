Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 9,056 own shares at an average price of NOK 688.2461 per share. The shares were acquired on Euronext Oslo Børs as part of the company's share program for employees. This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 42,567 own shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

