Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Disposal Container For Snack/Seed Shell Refuse (OSW-127)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient, eco-friendly way to collect and dispose of shells when eating peanuts, pistachios, sunflower seeds, and other snacks," said an inventor, from Livermore, Calif., "so I invented the SEED SHELL BAG. My design enables you to enjoy these snacks in the car, outside, or at home without making a mess on the floor or ground."

The invention provides a biodegradable, disposal bag for the shells of sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, peanuts, and other snacks. In doing so, it offers a neat and tidy method of disposal. As a result, it reduces hassle and mess. The invention features a compact, portable and eco-friendly design that is easy to use and discard so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy eating sunflower and pumpkin seeds, pistachios, peanuts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OSW-127, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

