Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Disposal Container For Snack/Seed Shell Refuse (OSW-127)


2025-08-14 11:31:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient, eco-friendly way to collect and dispose of shells when eating peanuts, pistachios, sunflower seeds, and other snacks," said an inventor, from Livermore, Calif., "so I invented the SEED SHELL BAG. My design enables you to enjoy these snacks in the car, outside, or at home without making a mess on the floor or ground."

The invention provides a biodegradable, disposal bag for the shells of sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, peanuts, and other snacks. In doing so, it offers a neat and tidy method of disposal. As a result, it reduces hassle and mess. The invention features a compact, portable and eco-friendly design that is easy to use and discard so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy eating sunflower and pumpkin seeds, pistachios, peanuts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OSW-127, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14082025003732001241ID1109929885

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search