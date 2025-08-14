PXG Expands Award-Winning Battle Ready II Putter Line With All-New Torpedo Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unrivaled Customization and Performance Set a New Standard for High-MOI Mallet Putters

Scottsdale, AZ, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





PXG has announced the launch of its latest putter innovation, the Battle Ready® II TorpedoTM, expanding its award-winning collection of Battle Ready II Putters . Designed for golfers who demand both precision and personalization, the Torpedo introduces unparalleled fitting versatility and next-generation performance technologies.

“While zero-torque putters have recently gained attention for their unique approach to stability, many golfers still prefer the feel, look, and performance of more traditional putter styles,” PXG Chief Product Officer Brad Schweigert said.“The Battle Ready II Torpedo answers that call.”

Engineered with PXG's milled 303 stainless steel hollow-body construction and advanced S CORTM Technology-a lightweight polymer core-the Battle Ready II Torpedo shifts mass to the perimeter of the head, delivering exceptional stability and forgiveness. Paired with PXG's ultra-thin 0.055-inch face, the putter produces outstanding sound, superior feel, and consistent ball speed across the face.

For players seeking the perfect fit, the Torpedo also features interchangeable hosel options – including Heel Shafted, Plumber's Neck, Double Bend, and Armlock. This allows golfers to select their ideal setup based on stroke type and preferred look at address. PXG's Precision Weighting Technology enables fine-tuning of the clubhead balance and launch characteristics to counteract pulls, pushes, or other stroke tendencies.

“Every golfer has a unique stroke. With the new Battle Ready II Torpedo, we've created a highly adaptable clubhead for an exceptional fit,” said Bob Parsons, PXG Founder & CEO.“With its familiar mallet profile, versatile hosel options, and fine-tuned weighting, it delivers the forgiveness and consistency today's players seek, while preserving the classic feedback and aesthetics golfers have trusted for decades.”

The Torpedo features PXG's third-generation Pyramid Face Pattern, designed to optimize interaction with ball dimples, improve roll characteristics, and deliver the soft sound of an insert with the responsive feedback of a milled face. A bold primary sightline and arrow-like alignment geometry make aiming intuitive and repeatable.

The new Torpedo joins PXG's acclaimed Battle Ready II lineup, which now offers one of the most comprehensive selections of putter head styles in the game. From traditional blades to mid-mallets and high-MOI mallets, the collection is designed to suit the eye and stroke of virtually any golfer. With the addition of the Torpedo, players have more options than ever to find a clubhead that inspires confidence at address and performs to their exacting standards.

The PXG Battle Ready II Torpedo Putter is available in both right- and left-handed models and can be fitted with multiple shaft and grip configurations. For more information or to book a putter fitting visit , any PXG Retail Store, or a PXG Master Fitter in your area.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim. For more information, visit .

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

...

+1 480-387-5591