Junior Patriots Is A Partner In Education For Orange County Public Schools And Is Available For Every Public And Private School And Youth Group In America

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Junior Patriots and its founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA have expanded their efforts from Central Florida , throughout the United States of America to serve America's youth .

Smith is now offering the services of his nonprofit Junior Patriots Corp to all of the Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) as a Partner in Education . Just yesterday, he registered the 501(c)(3) nonprofit as a Partner in Education at Atwater Bay Elementary School , Water Spring Elementary School, and Water Spring Middle School . Junior Patriots Corp is adding schools, every single day, on its way to furthering patriotism, achievement and educational advancement across the USA .

Smith has previously focused his volunteer work at Keene's Crossing Elementary School and Water Spring Elementary School in Orange County, Florida over the past two decades. In addition to teaching students public speaking, reading, writing, and other necessary skills, by utilizing his SMITH COMICS , THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN © and SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN © series, he is now developing a JUNIOR PATRIOTS © comic book series to inspire youngster on their way to becoming #1 Best Selling Authors as confident Junior Patriots.

Junior Patriots founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA has consistently volunteered in schools for four decades. He's also been a board member of The United Way and raised millions for charities while doing so. Now, he's gone all in to help America's youth!

On Liberation Day , April 2, 2025, Smith founded Junior PatriotsTM , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to expand patriotism in American schools and turn all participating students into #1 Best Selling Authors . He's supporting America's children form kindergarten, through high school, and America's young from college and grade school all the way through graduate school. He's helping America's youngsters who chose to go straight into careers or into the service of the United States , as well.

Junior Patriots' trademark, WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series provides for youngsters to write short essays in anthology editions and GUARANTEES that each volume will be a #1 Best Seller through the proven marketing and publicity strategies that have brought its founder, Smith's INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM book series to #1 Best Seller rankings . Here is a sample of what American Youngsters may expect to achieve by writing a short essay on what they personally love about America! Their work and achievements are likely to be seen alongside the life's work of legends in their fields, like Smith's other current works are seen here and all across America .

Becoming a #1 Best Selling Author is more than a status symbol for Junior Patriots . It's a gateway to unprecedented success. Smith's proven 90-day program for Junior Patriots empowers young authors create their personal brand and increase their potential, both in and out of school.

Junior Patriots will benefit later in their careers, as #1 Best Selling Authors command higher speaking fees, become the go-to experts in their field, and gain instant authority that opens doors for television interviews and high-profile opportunities. The ripple effect of publishing a #1 Best Seller is transformative, offering a lifetime of impactful connections and profitability.

The best part is that Junior Patriots immediately gain confidence through their achievements. This confidence increases with every advancement through their schooling and eventual careers. The gained respect and love of country, has also helped children and young adults accomplish more in school, get along better with their peers and avoid lives of trouble, despair, crime, and addiction.

Smith and Junior Patriots' work with America's youth is about more than short-term accomplishments, it's about learning how to succeed. In a very short amount of time, Smith teaches students important life skills that they can develop and benefit from throughout their entire lives. Students learn to get immediate results and build on their initial successes to continue to gain success. They learn to produce results that amplify their careers, enhance their credibility in those careers, and establish them as leaders in their eventual fields. This provides them with a huge edge on their eventual competition.

In addition to public and private schools, colleges, and universities, Junior Patriots will be available to work with the following Patriotic Youth Organizations, as well as other groups:

From the Florida Senate site:

Patriotic Organizations

by Choice & Innovation Subcommittee and Rep. Duggan and others (CS/SB 1016 by Education Pre-K-12 Committee and Senators Wright and Collins)

This summary is provided for information only and does not represent the opinion of any Senator, Senate Officer, or Senate Office.

Prepared by: Education Pre-K -12 Committee (ED)



Big Brothers Big Sisters of America;

Boy Scouts of America;

Boys & Girls Clubs of America;

Civil Air Patrol;

Future Farmers of America;

Girl Scouts of the United States of America;

Naval Sea Cadets;

Little League Incorporated; and Marine League Corp.”



To bring Robert J. Smith, MFA into your school or youth organization, reach out to him here or here .

About Robert J. Smith, MFA, Smith Profits TM , and Junior Patriots TM

Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as The Father of Factual StorytellingTM , has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services.

His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as The Father of Systems, W. Edwards Deming; The Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays; and The Father of Economics, Adam Smith.

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits TM operates from Winter Garden, Florida , specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Smith not only writes #1 Best Selling business books, his company, Smith Profits helps other professional boost their authority through #1 Best Selling Books , as well.

Smith's 501(c)(3) Junior Patriots TM nonprofit's WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series turns America's patriotic youth into #1 Best Selling Authors.

For media inquiries, contact Smith Profits TM at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200.