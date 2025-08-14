Poet Peter Sheardy Releases Soul-Stirring Collection 'Chasing Fireflies'

A Powerful New Collection of Poems and Lyrics Celebrating Love, Loss, and the Light We Chase

CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed poet and lyricist Peter Sheardy invites readers on an unforgettable journey of nostalgia, heartache, and healing with the release of his second poetry collection, Chasing Fireflies . A deeply personal and evocative follow-up to his previous work, this volume captures the essence of memory and the universal longing for simpler times.Raised on a lake in Michigan, Sheardy draws inspiration from childhood summers, life's triumphs and losses, and the bittersweet truths of adulthood. Through over 100 poems and lyrics, Chasing Fireflies explores themes of love, grief, Americana, and the eternal search for meaning. From vivid portraits of roadside diners and war veterans to tender reflections on family and faith, Sheardy's work resonates with raw honesty and lyrical beauty.“Warm summer evenings found us chasing fireflies-probably considered 'lame' by today's standards, but it was pure entertainment at the time,” writes Sheardy in the book's introduction.“Much like childhood, love, and loss... I find myself still chasing all of them.”Highlights from the collection include:“Living That Jimmy Buffett Lifestyle” – a bittersweet tribute to the late musical legend.“Fireflies of Yesterday” – a nostalgic ode to youth and fleeting moments.“The Threshold of the Final Door” – a powerful meditation on mortality and memory.With a unique blend of musicality and storytelling, Chasing Fireflies bridges generations and genres. Whether sung or read aloud, Sheardy's words carry the emotional weight of a well-worn record, spinning stories that feel both intimate and universal.

