From The Spotlight To The Spirit: Dr. Daisy May's Life-Altering Encounter With God Inspires Bold New Memoir
A Former Chaplain's Supernatural Experience That Shattered Her AtheismCA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world saturated by skepticism and spectacle, Pastor/Dr. Daisy May offers a raw, riveting, and supernatural testimony in her debut memoir, I Was Minding My Own Business . More than a spiritual autobiography, the book is a declaration-a personal revelation that God is real, alive, and unmistakably present.
A former senior and associate pastor, and a decorated Army Chaplain with a Doctorate in Divinity and a Master of Divinity in Missions and Evangelism, Dr. Daisy May has spent her life in service. But her trajectory took a profound and unexpected turn after a supernatural encounter with the God of the Bible-an experience so vivid, it shattered her atheism and altered her life forever.
“I wasn't looking for God,” says Dr. May.“In fact, I was perfectly content in my world. But after what happened, I couldn't deny it. I had no choice but to make Him famous-in the right way.”
The book chronicles her transformation from a life immersed in secular pursuits to one of faith, mission, and divine purpose. It's a compelling narrative of redemption, clarity, and the inescapable presence of God-especially when least expected. Told with humor, honesty, and an unshakable sense of calling, I Was Minding My Own Business is for anyone who's ever questioned the unseen or been surprised by grace.
This isn't a tale born of hallucination or hysteria. As Dr. May asserts,“I wasn't on drugs. This wasn't imagination. I met Him, and I've never been the same since.”
Aimed at readers across the United States and England, the memoir bridges faith and experience, intellect and emotion, inviting both believers and seekers to reflect on the possibility of divine interruption.
About the Author
Pastor/Dr. Daisy May holds advanced degrees in theology, the New Testament, and the Old Testament. She has served as both senior and associate pastor, as well as a U.S. Army Chaplain in the Individual Ready Reserve. Her story is one of spiritual awakening, personal surrender, and a renewed mission to share truth with the world.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
888-208-9296
email us here
Dr. Pastor Daisy May's Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment