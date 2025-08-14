Terry Ward And Country Communities Announce Final Phase Of Townsend Reserve Development

ROUND TOP, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Ward, CEO of Country Communities , is proud to announce the sale of six additional homesites at Townsend Reserve , a significant milestone for the company's 19th development. The buyer of these six home sites is Murphy Yates Signature Homes. With these six newly sold lots and an additional six lots under contract, Murphy Yates Signature Homes will own and build on a total of twelve homesites in Townsend Reserve.

With only six homesites remaining for the open market, this one-of-a-kind community is nearing a complete sell-out, and prospective buyers are encouraged to act quickly.

Townsend Reserve offers a unique blend of historical significance and natural beauty in the highly sought-after Round Top area of South Central Texas. The community is nestled among majestic century-old oak trees, gently rolling hills, and serene creeks. Its location allows for an idyllic, accessible country life without the demanding upkeep of vast acreage. The community's name pays homage to the Townsend settlement founded by Stephen Townsend in 1826; the first name associated with Round Top.

Just steps from Round Top's Henkel Square, Townsend Reserve provides a peaceful country lifestyle with convenient access to the area's charming amenities, including its renowned antique fairs, boutique shops, diverse dining options, and year-round festivals. Residents can stroll leisurely, connect effortlessly, and immerse themselves in a serene, active environment. Round Top has transformed into a vibrant hub of activities and social connections, with new venues like The Compound and Blue Hills. This profound shift means residents are not just visiting; they are actively engaging and becoming an intrinsic part of the town's lively tapestry. The area is a charming Texas small town that masterfully intertwines rustic authenticity with refined amenities, making it a desirable escape that never compromises on the authentic country feel.

According to Country Communities CEO Terry Ward , Townsend Reserve was created to honor a simple idea: that nature is our master planner. It's a place where life unfolds among wide-open spaces and under vast, star-filled skies, a community that values connection and the simple joys of life. Ward emphasizes that it's a community "about prioritizing time on the porch making memories with friends and family." Here, residents can truly experience nature while building a personal legacy, creating a relaxed yet profoundly engaging lifestyle for generations to come.

The remaining homesites offer flexible building timelines with a builder of choice, no time-to-build restrictions, and wildlife valuation for low taxes. Thoughtful amenities include underground electricity, split rail fencing, and nostalgic covered bridges, all carefully integrated to preserve the natural landscape.

About Terry Ward

Terry S. Ward , President & CEO of Country Communities, Inc., has been a successful real estate developer since 1981, developing over 6,500 acres of land into nineteen country communities. Under Ward's leadership, Country Communities has become a leader in master-planned country development in Texas.

About Country Communities

Country Communities offers more than just land; they offer a foundation for legacy communities. Guided by the "Spirit of Texas" and a "Nature is our Master Planner" philosophy, the company develops exceptional communities that celebrate and coexist with the natural beauty of the Texas landscape. The company is committed to preserving this heritage, ensuring that each homesite reflects the land's unique character and protects its precious resources for generations to come.

About Murphy Yates Signature Homes

Murphy Yates , a native of the Houston Bay Area, founded Harbour Classic , now known as Murphy Yates Signature Homes, in 1999. He oversees all business operations. With a business management degree , he began his career in the home building industry by managing sales and construction. He swiftly grew Harbour Classic into a prominent force in several of the area's top developments.

As a locally owned and operated company, Murphy Yates and his team work closely with each client throughout the entire home building process, with an emphasis on transparency. This hands-on approach enables the team to design and construct a home that is customized to align with the buyer's desires, needs, and lifestyle.

Media Contact:

Heather Martin

713-443-5672

[email protected]

SOURCE Country Communities

