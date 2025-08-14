Salute The Troops Announces October Vetrepreneur Project Cohort With $8,500 In Awards For Veteran Business Owners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This program is made possible through the generous support of. WBD continues to be the largest supporter of The Vetrepreneur Project.

Thirty veteran entrepreneurs will be selected for the October cohort, with all lodging, conference sessions, and program materials provided at no cost. Families are welcome to attend, receiving complimentary water park passes; however, meals and other non-conference expenses are not included.

In May 2025, the Vetrepreneur Project awarded Operation Coffee $5,000, Sloppy Hog BBQ $2,500, and Veteran Sanctuary $1,000 to help fuel their business growth.

Eligible applicants must:



Reside in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Michigan



Be a U.S. military veteran or currently serving on active duty

Own at least 50% of their business

Applications are open now at .

Since its inception, the Vetrepreneur Project has supported 47 startups , awarded $43,250 in direct financial support , and provided nearly $100,000 worth of additional programming value through mentorship, training, and resources.

"Our mission is to empower veterans not only with funding, but with the connections, training, and long-term support they need to grow," said Jason Turner, Executive Director of Salute the Troops. "The prize money is exciting, but the real value comes from the business skills, network, and confidence participants gain during the program."

The October event will feature interactive workshops, one-on-one mentorship, and networking with successful entrepreneurs, investors, and veteran business leaders, culminating in the pitch contest awarding $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000 to top business ideas.

About Salute the Troops

Salute the Troops is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and their families through community engagement, peer support, and entrepreneurial programs. Its Vetrepreneur Project fosters business growth and economic opportunity for those who have served.

Press Contact:

Jason Turner

Salute the Troops

[email protected]

920.204.6856

