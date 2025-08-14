Medical Solutions CEO Rebecca Rogers Tijerino Named Among Inaugural 2025 Nashville Titan 100 Honorees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions CEO Rebecca Rogers Tijerino has been recognized as one of the 2025 Nashville Titan 100, an inaugural list honoring the region's top CEOs and C-level executives for exceptional leadership, vision, and impact.

Tijerino joins a distinguished group of leaders who represent diverse industries, including healthcare, financial services, technology, real estate, and non-profits.

"The inaugural class of Nashville Titan 100 honorees are setting the tone for what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and integrity," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "They are redefining business across the region: driving innovation, uplifting communities, and inspiring transformation in every industry they touch. We are proud to honor their legacy of excellence and celebrate the impact they're making now and for the future."

As CEO of Medical Solutions , Tijerino leads one of the nation's largest healthcare workforce solutions organizations. Under her leadership, the company partners with hospitals and healthcare systems to optimize labor resources, improve patient care, and address the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce.

With more than 25 years of executive experience at companies such as Randstad, the Intersect Group, Adecco, Seaton Corp., and Kelly Services, Tijerino has consistently demonstrated the ability to scale businesses and implement technology-driven strategies that deliver best-in-class workforce solutions.

Her leadership reflects a commitment not only to organizational growth but also to support healthcare organizations and the clinicians who care for patients every day.

"I am deeply honored to join the inaugural Nashville Titan 100," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino. "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Titans to advance solutions that strengthen communities and transform healthcare."

Tijerino will be formally recognized at the Titan 100 awards celebration on Nov. 13 in Nashville.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering consulting services, workforce technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual care, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, and domestic and international direct hire, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at .

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC

