The Braff Group Advises IV Solutions, LLC In Its Sale To Singlepoint Healthcare

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singlepoint Healthcare, a portfolio of DFW Capital Partners announced last week the acquisition of IV Solutions, LLC (IVS), a leading provider of clinical pharmacy and home infusion services in Wood Dale, Ill. This acquisition helps establish a strong foundation for Singlepoint's integrated model and provide access to critical expertise in both clinical care and pharmaceutical services.

The Braff Group served as the exclusive financial advisor for IV Solutions, LLC.

Singlepoint is backed by DFW Capital Partners , a New York-based investor focused on partnering with growth-oriented healthcare and business services companies. The firm works alongside experienced management teams to accelerate expansion, enhance operations and build durable, scalable platforms that deliver long-term value. The company's initial platform includes The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis and IV Solutions.

"IVS fit seamlessly into the Singlepoint Health multi-specialty network and allowed for the immediate growth of the Singlepoint model," commented Pat Clifford, The Braff Group Managing Director that headed up the deal team representing IV Solutions, LLC.

About The Braff Group:

Founded in 1998, The Braff Group is the leading health care advisory firm specializing exclusively in behavioral health, home health, home care and hospice, health care staffing, home medical equipment and pharmacy services. The firm has completed over 385 transactions and has been repeatedly ranked among the top five health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firms. Visit thebraffgroup and follow The Braff Group on LinkedIn .

