Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Scissors & Hand Tools (OSK-434)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent scissors or other expensive hand tools from hitting the ground if dropped," said an inventor, from Calgary, AB, Canada, "so I invented the SCISSOR SAVER. My design also would not interfere with your ability to use the hand tool."
The invention provides a new accessory for expensive scissors and hand tools. In doing so, it helps prevent the user from dropping the scissors. As a result, it reduces the risk of damage. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a non-intrusive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for anyone who works with expensive hand tools, such as contractors, mechanics, hairdressers, and barbers.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OSK-434, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
