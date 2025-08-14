Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Scissors & Hand Tools (OSK-434)


2025-08-14 11:02:09
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent scissors or other expensive hand tools from hitting the ground if dropped," said an inventor, from Calgary, AB, Canada, "so I invented the SCISSOR SAVER. My design also would not interfere with your ability to use the hand tool."

The invention provides a new accessory for expensive scissors and hand tools. In doing so, it helps prevent the user from dropping the scissors. As a result, it reduces the risk of damage. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a non-intrusive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for anyone who works with expensive hand tools, such as contractors, mechanics, hairdressers, and barbers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OSK-434, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14082025003732001241ID1109929801

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search