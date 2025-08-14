Needham Bank Names Matthew Richardson Executive Vice President Of Treasury & Cash Management Services

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank announced today that Matthew Richardson has been named Executive Vice President of Treasury & Cash Management Services. Mr. Richardson has over 35 years of financial services experience and spent the last 26 years at Citizens Bank, where he held several leadership positions in Treasury & Cash Management - including Senior Vice President, Sales Director and Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President, Head of Product Management and Merchant Acquiring.

"Matt Richardson brings an incredibly strong background and track record in treasury and cash management services to Needham Bank. He's one more cornerstone in the highly talented executive management team we are building," said Joseph P. Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Richardson will oversee Needham Bank's commercial and business banking cash management and treasury services, as well as treasury services and liquidity management for municipalities and other government entities. He will also be responsible for the Bank's Specialized Banking clients, including cannabis industry companies, as well as Needham Bank's fraud detection programs and services.

"The whole story of Needham Bank is very appealing. Joe Campanelli is a dynamic leader with a reputation for success and an excellent team of smart people all rowing in the same direction," said Mr. Richardson. "There is a lot of energy and excitement to grow and increase the value of the franchise."

Mr. Richardson is a widely recognized industry expert and sought-after speaker for forums sponsored by the National Automated Clearinghouse Association (NACHA), the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), and others.

About Needham Bank

Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit . Needham Bank is a member of the FDIC.

SOURCE Needham Bank

