Evonence Announces Strategic Majority Acquisition By Seroda Ventures, Merges With Cloudnyx.Ai To Create Google Cloud Powerhouse

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seroda Ventures, a premier technology investment and incubation firm led by Vijay Rao, today announced its strategic majority investment in Evonence, a Google Cloud pure-play consulting firm. As part of the transaction, Evonence will merge with Cloudnyx, a Seroda-incubated system integrator with deep expertise in Google Cloud.

Vijay Shah, Founder and CEO of Evonence, will lead the newly combined entity as CEO, operating under the Cloudnyx brand. The merger brings together Evonence's proven execution at scale-spanning 1,500+ clients, 100+ engagements, and over 150K Workspace users-with Cloudnyx's innovation-first approach to generative AI, agentic productivity, and orchestrated API architectures. This move further reinforces Seroda Ventures' commitment to building next-generation service providers in highgrowth cloud ecosystems.

With end-to-end capabilities across BigQuery, Vertex AI, Google Workspace with Gemini, Apigee orchestration, and secure cloud modernization, Cloudnyx is designed to meet the evolving demands of digital-native enterprises on Google Cloud.

"Joining forces with Seroda Ventures marks a transformational moment for our team," said Vijay Shah, Founder and CEO of Evonence. "This is more than a partnership-it's a catalyst that will amplify our momentum and accelerate our ability to deliver breakthrough outcomes across the Google Cloud ecosystem. Seroda's proven track record of scaling boutique SIs will elevate both our brand and our ability to execute for the next phase of growth."

"We've long believed in the power of aligning great founders with great platforms," said Vijay Rao, Managing Partner at Seroda Ventures. "By uniting Cloudnyx and Evonence, this merger creates a stronger, more focused team purpose-built to drive value for Google Cloud users."

Cloudnyx will offer a full suite of consulting services for Google Cloud technology, from data warehouse modernization and AI/ML implementation to secure cloud architecture and managed services.

Backed by Seroda's strategic investment, Cloudnyx is poised to become a differentiated, partner-first services player in the Google Cloud ecosystem, combining executional maturity with technical excellence.

About Seroda Ventures

Seroda Ventures is a leading investment and incubation firm focused on scaling high-growth IT services companies into industry leaders. With deep expertise in AI, cloud, automation, and enterprise technology modernization, Seroda partners with visionary founders to accelerate growth and create long-term market impact. In less than five years, Seroda has successfully built and exited two category-defining firms-underscoring its proven ability to drive value and deliver results. Today, Seroda is shaping the future of enterprise technology services.

For more information, visit .

About Cloudnyx

Cloudnyx is a Google Cloud boutique specializing in enterprise AI modernization and cloud-native transformation. We help organizations modernize infrastructure, operationalize AI, and accelerate innovation across the enterprise. With deep expertise in data engineering, MLOps, governance, and GenAI integration, Cloudnyx delivers end-to-end solutions that turn complex cloud and AI initiatives into lasting business outcomes.

For more information, visit .

About Evonence

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Evonence (now part of Cloudnyx) is a Google Cloud partner specializing in delivering end-to-end Google Cloud solutions. The company has successfully completed more than 1,000 projects across diverse industries, including healthcare, retail, e-commerce, finance, manufacturing, and business services. Evonence remains committed to Google Cloud, continuing to expand its presence in the cloud and application development space.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Savannah Cole, CMO, Cloudnyx, 910-770-9876

SOURCE Evonence LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED