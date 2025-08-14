Wellesley Information Services Welcomes Laxman Challa To CIO Advisory Council

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Information Services (Wellesley) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laxman Challa, Director of Application Services at Southwest Gas Corporation, to its CIO Advisory Council, a prestigious group of technology executives dedicated to innovation, digital modernization, and operational excellence, and instrumental in shaping Wellesley's content strategy, initiatives, and roadmap.

Current CIO Advisory Council Members include:



Thomas Bamberger, President, SAP Customer Evolution & Customer Success – SAP

Steve Birgfeld, VP, Information Technology & Services – Blue Diamond Growers

Larry Brownstein, COO – CenExel

Tapan Dash, GM – Maersk

Nick Giannakakis, CIO – Motor Oil Hellas Group

Ron Gilson, Advisory and Principal – NTT Data

Curt Hapner, VP Information Security & Technology – Altenloh, Brinck & Co.

Christian Kammerer, Head of Information Management – bei Festo

Sai Koorapati, SVP and CTO – Mattel

Panos Kollias, Global Head of GTM and Strategy – SAP

Jamie Lee, CIO – Ecobat

Martin "Marty" Menard, CIO – Pacific Coast Companies

Cliff Retzlaff, Managing Partner – Retzlaff Advisors

Stijn Stabel, CTO – TVH Plus newly added Laxman Challa, Director of Application Services – Southwest Gas Corporation

These industry leaders provide invaluable guidance to ensure Wellesley's offerings remain closely aligned with the evolving demands and challenges of their peers in enterprise technology.

This advisory work is directly connected to Wellesley's Technology Executive Forum-an exclusive, invitation-only event where CIOs, CTOs, and senior technology leaders from SAP's most influential customers gather to shape the future of SAP strategy, AI innovation, and enterprise modernization.

"Laxman brings deep expertise in driving large-scale technology initiatives and delivering operational excellence," said Jamie Bedard, Chief Executive Officer of Wellesley. "Together with our other esteemed council members, his insights will be invaluable as we continue to develop programs that help technology leaders navigate the next chapter of enterprise and SAP transformation."

With Challa's appointment, the Council enhances its collective strength, continuing to deliver unmatched insight, collaboration, and value to Wellesley's global community of enterprise technology professionals.

About Wellesley Information Services

Wellesley is the fastest-growing global operator of B2B enterprise technology communities, driving global conversation, education, and action that brings buyers & sellers together with a membership model that benefits the entire marketplace. With over 1.8 million registered professionals from 50,000+ companies and more than 300 of the world's most innovative technology organizations, Wellesley fosters community networking, educational opportunities, and vigorous member engagement through digital content, research, publications, and live events.

Media Contact:

Abbegayle Morrow

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

