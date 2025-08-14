Dizzion Positioned As A Visionary In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Desktop As A Service For The Second Consecutive Year

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, a leading provider of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service , marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognized. Gartner evaluated vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

As businesses continue adapting to hybrid and remote work demands, the need for simplified, secure, and scalable digital workspaces remains a top priority. Dizzion's cloud-native DaaS platform addresses this need by delivering secure, high-performance virtual desktops across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud VPC, and Nutanix on-prem or hybrid environments, all through a unified management experience.

"In our opinion, being named a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year validates the investments we've made in both product innovation and customer success," said Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion. "We're proud of this recognition, and we're committed to building on this momentum."

Earlier this year, Dizzion expanded its portfolio with the launch of Dizzion Cloud PC , a fully managed desktop solution offering a persistent, personal desktop experience with fixed, transparent pricing. Unlike traditional metered-based models, Cloud PC provides predictable costs and rapid deployment helping organizations eliminate the complexity of legacy VDI and DaaS solutions.

Dizzion's recent innovations include:



Dizzion Overwatch: Real-time digital experience monitoring and session analytics

Dizzion Security Pulse: Proactive security insights with real-time vulnerability detection

Dizzion Halo: A unified secure browser with zero trust enforcement and AI-powered data loss prevention AI-driven capacity planning and management automation

As Dizzion continues to advance its platform and services, the company is actively pursuing a long-term vision of sustained expertise in the DaaS category.

Download the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report

For more information on Dizzion's positioning in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service and to download the full report, visit here .

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service, 11 August 2025, By Stuart Downes , Sunil Kumar . Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Dizzion

Dizzion delivers high-performance, secure digital workspaces that enable organizations to support hybrid, distributed, and third-party teams at scale. Our solutions combine unmatched flexibility with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and performance, empowering IT leaders to deliver exceptional user experiences without the complexity of legacy virtual desktop infrastructure. Dizzion offers true cloud choice, supporting deployments across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud VPC, on-prem with Nutanix, or hybrid models. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Dizzion serves customers and partners worldwide across diverse industries.

SOURCE Dizzion, Inc.

