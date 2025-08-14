Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialty Mail Box (OSK-620)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to accommodate multiple boxes within a single post-mounted mailbox frame," said an inventor, from Skidmore, Texas, "so I invented the SPECIALTY MAIL BOX. My design could be installed in new construction situations to hold many units within a single frame."

The invention provides an improved design for a post-mounted roadside mailbox. In doing so, it allows for one to four boxes within a single frame. As a result, it could enhance the use of a roadside mailbox area. It also would compliment any residential home environment. The invention features a functional and aesthetic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners who utilize a roadside, post-mounted mailbox.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OSK-620, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

