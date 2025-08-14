Hazardpros Expands 24/7 Biohazard, Trauma & Hoarding Cleanup Services Across Seattle Metro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seattle, Washington , Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HazardPros , a leading Washington-based biohazard remediation and hoarding cleanup company, has expanded its 24/7 service capacity across the Seattle metro area, delivering faster response times and increased availability for specialized services, including death cleanup , decomposition cleanup , crime and trauma scene cleanup , hoarding cleanup , and odor removal . This expansion enhances the company's ability to serve communities throughout Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Tacoma, Federal Way, and surrounding areas.









HazardPros – Seattle's trusted experts in biohazard and hoarding cleanup.

With a reputation for compassionate and discreet service, HazardPros has been a trusted name in biohazard cleanup across Washington for years. The strengthened presence in Seattle is part of the company's ongoing commitment to meeting the growing need for professional and sensitive cleanup services in the region.

“Our expanded capacity in Seattle means we can provide quicker, more efficient responses to residents and businesses in urgent situations,” said Michael Gossett, CEO of HazardPros.“We remain dedicated to ensuring every client receives the highest level of care, safety, and professionalism.”

The increased resources mean HazardPros can now respond 24/7 to a broader range of clients, ensuring that emergencies are addressed promptly and effectively. This is especially critical for high-priority situations such as crime and trauma scenes, severe hoarding cases, and decomposition events. The team's trained professionals follow OSHA guidelines and state regulations, using advanced tools and techniques to ensure affected areas are fully sanitized, restored, and safe for occupancy.

HazardPros' expanded coverage includes Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Renton, Federal Way, and surrounding communities in King and Pierce Counties. This broader reach ensures more households, property managers, and business owners have immediate access to expert biohazard cleanup services .

For immediate assistance or to learn more about HazardPros' biohazard, trauma, and hoarding cleanup service in the Seattle area, visit or call 206-476-7804









From chaos to clean: HazardPros restores a heavily cluttered kitchen into a spotless, safe living space.

About HazardPros

HazardPros provides professional biohazard and hoarding cleanup in Washington, offering compassionate, discreet, 24/7 service for homes, businesses, and emergency situations.

Press inquiries

Michael Gossett

