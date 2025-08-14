Confidence Soars As LYNO AI Presale Approaches Quarter-Million Token Milestone

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI is hitting the headlines as its presale nears a major milestone, with a total of more than 269,879 tokens already sold during the Early Bird stage alone. The token price is now at 0.050 and will move to 0.055 in the near future presale phase. This boost underlines increasing investor confidence and the high demand of LYNO AI decentralized, AI-based cross-chain arbitrage protocol.



Unprecedented Investor Interest and Giveaway Incentive



The presale has been extremely popular due to its massive involvement of investors, such as whale investors who are interested in LYNO AI high-tech autonomous trading engine.



Early presale buyers that buy at least 100 dollars in tokens can participate in the LYNO AI Giveaway with a total prize of 100K tokens distributed amongst ten winners. This promo will provide an additional incentive to become a part of the presale today.



High-Tech Autonomous Engine Fuels Confidence Surge



One of the reasons attributed to the increasing enthusiasm in investments is the availability of the smart autonomous engine of the LYNO AI that uses machine learning to conduct a cross-chain arbitrage on more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains.



According to analysts, the project has a similar early trajectory to Solana before its massive explosion and even predicts a possible surge of 266,300 percent. This has created a feeling of a greater urgency among investors to take action.



Presale Details and Strategic Opportunity





Current Stage: Early Bird

Token Price: $0.050 per token

Next Stage Price: $0.055 per token

Tokens Sold: 269,879 of 16 million allocated Supported Payment: ETH, USDT, USDC supported with MetaMask or Trust Wallet etc



LYNO AI: Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage



LYNO AI is a decentralized protocol Powered by AI to search and perform arbitrage trading between different blockchain networks (Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, etc.) independently. Its operation is based on the cascade architecture, whereby real-time data is collected, AI opportunity scoring, a flash loan execution, and efficient profit payback are used. Token holders have their rights to govern, earn staking rewards, fee sharing of up to 60 percent, and the buyback-and-burn mechanism that ensures more scarcity and value to the token.



Trust and Security Assured by Cyberscope Audit









LYNO AI places security as a priority and the system has passed through intensive auditing by Cyberscope . Multi-sig wallets, as well as advanced privacy features to prevent front-running and MEV, are also in place, which enhances the confidence of the user in the strength of the platform.



Conclusion: Act Fast Before Surge Takes Off



With LYNO AI presale pulling up against the quarter-million token mark, this momentum is unmissable. This is the opportune time the investors need to rush to the presale at the present affordable rate because the next phase will increase the costs of the tokens. The LYNO AI is an independent engine with audited security that is ready to shoot through the roof and hence, the present is the best time to invest and set up to ride the coming boom. The giveaway also makes the offer more attractive- early buyers will be able to compete to win 100K tokens. This is a strategic entry into an AI-driven blockchain innovation and you do not want to miss it.



