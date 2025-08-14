Fannie Mae Publishes Results Of Latest Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey
Lenders Shared Thoughts on eMortgage Adoption and Business Priorities
WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today published the results of its latest Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey® (MLSS) on lenders' experiences with eMortgage technology, including challenges to date and adoption plans, and their business priorities for 2025. While most lenders expressed familiarity with eNotes, only 22 percent of survey respondents currently use them; however, a majority expect to incorporate them into their mortgage production in the next two years. Lenders cited business process streamlining, cost-cutting, and consumer-facing technology as the top business priorities for the year, supplanting talent management and leadership, which ranked first in 2024.
For more information on the survey results, access the research deck , or learn more about eNotes by visiting our eMortgage webpage .
About the ESR Group
Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group, led by Chief Economist Mark Palim, studies current data, analyzes historical and emerging trends, and conducts surveys of consumers and mortgage lenders to inform forecasts and analyses on the economy, housing, and mortgage markets.
Follow Fannie Mae
fanniemae
Fannie Mae Newsroom
Photo of Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE
Opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views of Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group or survey respondents included in these materials should not be construed as indicating Fannie Mae's business prospects or expected results, are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to change without notice. How this information affects Fannie Mae will depend on many factors. Although the ESR Group bases its opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views on information it considers reliable, it does not guarantee that the information provided in these materials is accurate, current, or suitable for any particular purpose. Changes in the assumptions or the information underlying these views could produce materially different results. The analyses, opinions, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views published by the ESR Group represent the views of that group or survey respondents as of the date indicated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fannie Mae or its management.
SOURCE Fannie MaeWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment