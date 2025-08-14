Fannie Mae Publishes Results Of Latest Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey

Lenders Shared Thoughts on eMortgage Adoption and Business Priorities

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today published the results of its latest Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey® (MLSS) on lenders' experiences with eMortgage technology, including challenges to date and adoption plans, and their business priorities for 2025. While most lenders expressed familiarity with eNotes, only 22 percent of survey respondents currently use them; however, a majority expect to incorporate them into their mortgage production in the next two years. Lenders cited business process streamlining, cost-cutting, and consumer-facing technology as the top business priorities for the year, supplanting talent management and leadership, which ranked first in 2024.

For more information on the survey results, access the research deck , or learn more about eNotes by visiting our eMortgage webpage .

About the ESR Group

Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group, led by Chief Economist Mark Palim, studies current data, analyzes historical and emerging trends, and conducts surveys of consumers and mortgage lenders to inform forecasts and analyses on the economy, housing, and mortgage markets.

Follow Fannie Mae

fanniemae

Fannie Mae Newsroom



Photo of Fannie Mae



Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

Opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views of Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group or survey respondents included in these materials should not be construed as indicating Fannie Mae's business prospects or expected results, are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to change without notice. How this information affects Fannie Mae will depend on many factors. Although the ESR Group bases its opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views on information it considers reliable, it does not guarantee that the information provided in these materials is accurate, current, or suitable for any particular purpose. Changes in the assumptions or the information underlying these views could produce materially different results. The analyses, opinions, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views published by the ESR Group represent the views of that group or survey respondents as of the date indicated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fannie Mae or its management.

SOURCE Fannie Mae

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED