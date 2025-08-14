Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Acela Truck Company Delivers High-Water Rescue Vehicles To Texas Task Force 1

2025-08-14 10:46:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To support these life-saving missions, Acela's Monterra trucks were selected for their exceptional performance in extreme conditions. Built with 47-inch tires, 23 inches of ground clearance, and the ability to ford nearly four feet of water, the vehicles are purpose-engineered for high water rescues. Each truck can transport up to 25 passengers and is outfitted with a heavy-duty liftgate, waterproof electronics, and modular storage for boats, gear, and emergency supplies.

"As flooding becomes more frequent and severe, first responders need equipment that's not only reliable, but built specifically for these types of emergencies," said David Ronsen, President of Acela Truck Company. "We're proud to support Texas Task Force 1 with vehicles that help save lives in the most demanding environments."

Representatives from TX-TF1 echoed the importance of the delivery, emphasizing that these trucks will be deployed immediately in current flood response operations and stand ready for future emergencies across the state.

Acela Truck Company, based in Bozeman, Montana, is a leading manufacturer of high-mobility, high-water rescue vehicles. Its Monterra line is widely used by emergency management agencies across the country for flood response, disaster relief, and storm recovery missions.

For more information, contact:
Acela Truck Company
Phone: (406) 924-8143
Email: [email protected]
Website:

