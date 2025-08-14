Railcar Leasing Market Review And Forecast To 2029: Rise In Cross-Border Transport Drives The Industry At 9.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key drivers include increased cross-border transport, mobile power plant popularity, and advancements in railcar systems across diverse regions and sectors

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railcar Leasing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The railcar leasing market is projected to expand by USD 36.71 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 9.5% during this period. This report covers market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 key stakeholders.

The analysis offers an insight into the current market dynamics, recent trends, critical growth drivers, and an overall assessment of the market environment. The market growth is primarily propelled by the cost-efficiency of railcar leasing, escalating global energy demand, and the growth of railway infrastructure.

The rise in cross-border transport activities is anticipated to significantly drive market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of mobile power plants and advancements in railcar system technologies are expected to fuel demand.

The research methodology combines primary and secondary data, with inputs from key industry stakeholders. It features extensive market size data, includes a breakdown by region, and provides an insightful vendor landscape analysis along with an evaluation of key competitors. Historical data aligned with forward forecasting strengthens the market predictions.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Railcar Leasing Market sizing

Railcar Leasing Market forecast Railcar Leasing Market industry analysis

A detailed vendor analysis is included to aid clients in enhancing their market positioning. Key vendors are featured in the report. Additionally, the report outlines upcoming trends and challenges expected to impact market expansion, assisting companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on growth opportunities.

The report constructs a comprehensive market analysis through the collection, synthesis, and summarization of data from various sources, focusing on critical parameters including profit, pricing strategies, competitive landscape, and promotional activities. It highlights significant market influencers and is underpinned by extensive primary and secondary research, delivering reliable and comprehensive insights.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis



2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, and purchase criteria



2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape



3.1 Market ecosystem



3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing



4.1 Market definition



4.2 Market segment analysis



4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size



5.1 Global Railcar Leasing Market 2019 - 2023



5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023



5.3 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023



5.4 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023



5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on Global Railcar Leasing Market

7 Five Forces Analysis



7.1 Five forces summary



7.2 Bargaining power of buyers



7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers



7.4 Threat of new entrants



7.5 Threat of substitutes



7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by End-user



8.1 Market segments



8.2 Comparison by End-user



8.3 Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



8.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



8.5 Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Market Segmentation by Product



9.1 Market segments



9.2 Comparison by Product



9.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



9.4 Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



9.5 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Product

10 Market Segmentation by Technology



10.1 Market segments



10.2 Comparison by Technology



10.3 Automated guided vehicles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



10.4 IoT-enabled loading systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Market opportunity by Technology

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape



12.1 Geographic segmentation



12.2 Geographic comparison



12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.12 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.13 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.14 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.15 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.16 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



12.17 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



13.1 Market drivers



13.2 Market challenges



13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape



14.1 Overview



14.2 Competitive Landscape



14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis



15.1 Companies profiled



15.2 Company ranking index



15.3 Market positioning of companies



15.4 Akiem Group SAS



15.5 Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.



15.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.



15.7 First Citizens Bancshares Inc.



15.8 GATX Corp.



15.9 GLNX Corp.



15.10 Procor Ltd.



15.11 RAILPOOL GmbH



15.12 Sasser Family Co.



15.13 Streem Group



15.14 The David J. Joseph Co.



15.15 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.



15.16 Touax SCA



15.17 Trinity Industries Inc.

15.18 VTG GmbH

16 Appendix



16.1 Scope of the report



16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



16.4 Research methodology



16.5 Data procurement



16.6 Data validation



16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing



16.8 Data synthesis



16.9 360 degree market analysis 16.10 List of abbreviations

