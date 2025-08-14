Music Licensing, Inc. Provides Corporate Update On PCAOB Audit Review And OTC ID Application

Naples, FL, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a publicly traded company specializing in the acquisition, management, and monetization of music royalties, today issued a corporate update regarding its ongoing financial review and uplisting progress.

The Company's Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)–registered audit firm is currently in the process of reviewing Music Licensing, Inc.'s semi-annual financial statements. These statements are expected to be finalized and released later this month or in early September.

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that, pending final approval of its OTC ID application, it anticipates being listed on the OTC ID Market Tier within the next week. This milestone is expected to enhance transparency, streamline investor communications, and provide greater market visibility for shareholders.

The Company remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial reporting and corporate governance. The completion of the semi-annual financial review and the anticipated OTC ID Market Tier listing represent important steps in strengthening the Company's position in the public markets and advancing its long-term growth strategy.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders informed as these developments progress.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( )

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) ( )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights , is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States. It is recognized under the federal registry of the United States government. The company licenses music to some of the most prominent platforms and businesses, including TikTok, iHeartMedia, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others.

Pro Music Rights holds an estimated 7.4% market share in the United States, representing a catalog of more than 2.5 million works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others, including works generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) holds royalty interests in Listerine“Mouthwash” Antiseptic and a vast portfolio of musical works by globally renowned artists, including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, BlueFace, The Game, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and many others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: ...

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc