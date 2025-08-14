SUBJECT OF UPCOMING DOCUMENTARY 'REEL COP' RANDY JURGENSEN HONORED AT WHITE HOUSE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP

Jurgenen was invited to the White House to be recognized by President Trump as a Purple Heart recipient.

NYPD Detective and War Hero Randy Jurgensen a Special Guest To Witness Signing of Purple Heart Proclamation

- Police Commissioner Edward A. CabanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - In a powerful moment of national recognition, legendary NYPD homicide detective and Korean War veteran Randy Jurgensen stood alongside fellow heroes at the White House today as President Donald J. Trump signed a historic proclamation declaring August 7th National Purple Heart Day . Jurgensen, who earned the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star during the infamous Battle of Pork Chop Hill, was personally invited along with 11 other recipients - with Jurgensen being the only Korean War Purple Heart recipient - to witness the signing, an event that underscores his enduring legacy of service both on the battlefield and in the streets of New York City.“The Purple Heart tells a story of courage, sacrifice, and purpose,” said Trump during the ceremony.“It speaks of a price paid for the soldier beside you, the country behind you, and the generations of Americans yet to come. Today, we give our everlasting thanks to you and your unbelievable families.”This high-profile honor caps a remarkable series of accolades for Jurgensen, whose life story is now drawing national attention: On July 8, Jurgensen received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Legion, one of the nation's oldest and most respected veteran organizations. The award recognizes his decades of service, advocacy, and contributions to veteran communities across the country.Just months earlier, Jurgensen was awarded the Police Combat Cross-one of the NYPD's highest honors-for his heroic actions during a 1968 off-duty confrontation with two armed cop killers. The award, presented by Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban in a televised event, acknowledges Jurgensen's bravery under fire and his pivotal role in one of the department's most harrowing cases.“Fifty-six years ago, you did what we ask every single officer to do every single day: you went out there with no regard for your own safety,” said Commissioner Caban.“We have a mantra on our job-'never forget'-and it applies to officers like you.”Adding to his legacy, a documentary titled“Reel Cop” is currently in production, chronicling Jurgensen's extraordinary journey from the battlefields of Korea to the gritty streets of Harlem and into the heart of Hollywood. Directed by Edwin Samuelson and produced by John Joseph Dunn, the film explores Jurgensen's real-life cases, his role in iconic films like The Godfather and The French Connection, and the blurred line between fact and fiction and the moral complexities of justice in America.About Randy JurgensenRandy Jurgensen is a Purple Heart recipient, retired NYPD homicide detective, author, and film consultant. His memoir Circle of Six recounts his investigation into the murder of Officer Phillip Cardillo and the political fallout that followed. His work has shaped both real-world policing and its portrayal in film.

Reel Cop

