Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Set To Surge: Innovations Driving Rapid Growth 2025
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market
The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is rapidly growing, driven by rising infectious diseases, advanced diagnostics, and demand for effective antibiotic stewardship.” - DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the DataM Intelligence, The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market was worth US$ 3,467.54 million in 2023 and is predicted to increase to US$ 5,430.20 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9% between 2024 and 2031. The Market is growing due to rising infectious diseases, increasing antibiotic resistance, demand for rapid diagnostics, technological advancements, and expanding healthcare infrastructure globally.
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Key factors propelling the AST market include:
Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases: The global increase in infectious diseases necessitates effective AST to guide appropriate treatment.
Technological Advancements: Innovations such as AI-powered diagnostics and rapid molecular testing are enhancing the speed and accuracy of susceptibility testing.
Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: The implementation of these programs in healthcare settings is driving the demand for AST to monitor and control antibiotic use.
Regulatory Support: Government initiatives and funding are supporting the development and adoption of advanced AST technologies.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products
Automated Laboratory Instruments
Consumables.
By Method:
Broth Dilution Method
Rapid Automated Method
Disk Diffusion Method
Gradient Diffusion Method
Molecular Testing Method.
By Test Type:
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Antiparasitics
Others.
By Application:
Clinical Diagnosis
Drug Discovery and Development
Others.
By End User:
Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Research and Academic Institutes.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Geographical Market Share:
North America: Dominates the global market with a significant share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of new technologies .
Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest growth, fueled by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness about antimicrobial resistance.
Europe: Shows steady growth, supported by robust healthcare policies and research initiatives.
Key Market Players:
Leading companies in the AST market include:
BioMérieux SA
Danaher Corporation
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Merck Group
HiMedia Laboratories
Alifax Holding S.p.A.
Creative Diagnostics
Synbiosis.
These companies are focusing on product innovations, strategic partnerships, and expansions to strengthen their market positions.
Recent Developments:
United States (2024–2025):
FDA Approval of Rapid AST Platforms: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several rapid AST platforms, enabling clinicians to obtain results within hours, facilitating timely treatment decisions.
Increased Funding for AST Research: The U.S. government allocated additional funding to support research and development in AST technologies, aiming to combat antimicrobial resistance more effectively.
Japan (2024–2025):
Introduction of AI-Based AST Systems: Japanese healthcare providers began implementing AI-based AST systems, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.
Collaboration for Global AST Standards: Japan collaborated with international organizations to establish global standards for AST, promoting consistency and reliability in testing procedures.
Conclusion:
The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is set for substantial growth in 2025, driven by technological advancements, increased healthcare investments, and global initiatives to combat antimicrobial resistance. Stakeholders across the healthcare sector are encouraged to leverage these developments to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care outcomes.
