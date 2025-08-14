Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Set To Surge: Innovations Driving Rapid Growth 2025

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the DataM Intelligence, The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market was worth US$ 3,467.54 million in 2023 and is predicted to increase to US$ 5,430.20 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9% between 2024 and 2031. The Market is growing due to rising infectious diseases, increasing antibiotic resistance, demand for rapid diagnostics, technological advancements, and expanding healthcare infrastructure globally.To Download Free Sample Report Here:Market Drivers and Opportunities:Key factors propelling the AST market include:Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases: The global increase in infectious diseases necessitates effective AST to guide appropriate treatment.Technological Advancements: Innovations such as AI-powered diagnostics and rapid molecular testing are enhancing the speed and accuracy of susceptibility testing.Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: The implementation of these programs in healthcare settings is driving the demand for AST to monitor and control antibiotic use.Regulatory Support: Government initiatives and funding are supporting the development and adoption of advanced AST technologies.Market Segmentation:By Product Type:Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing ProductsAutomated Laboratory InstrumentsConsumables.By Method:Broth Dilution MethodRapid Automated MethodDisk Diffusion MethodGradient Diffusion MethodMolecular Testing Method.By Test Type:AntibacterialAntifungalAntiparasiticsOthers.By Application:Clinical DiagnosisDrug Discovery and DevelopmentOthers.By End User:Diagnostic Centers and HospitalsPharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesContract Research Organizations (CROs)Research and Academic Institutes.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Geographical Market Share:North America: Dominates the global market with a significant share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of new technologies .Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest growth, fueled by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness about antimicrobial resistance.Europe: Shows steady growth, supported by robust healthcare policies and research initiatives.Key Market Players:Leading companies in the AST market include:BioMérieux SADanaher CorporationBecton, Dickinson and CompanyThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.Merck GroupHiMedia LaboratoriesAlifax Holding S.p.A.Creative DiagnosticsSynbiosis.These companies are focusing on product innovations, strategic partnerships, and expansions to strengthen their market positions.Recent Developments:United States (2024–2025):FDA Approval of Rapid AST Platforms: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several rapid AST platforms, enabling clinicians to obtain results within hours, facilitating timely treatment decisions.Increased Funding for AST Research: The U.S. government allocated additional funding to support research and development in AST technologies, aiming to combat antimicrobial resistance more effectively.Japan (2024–2025):Introduction of AI-Based AST Systems: Japanese healthcare providers began implementing AI-based AST systems, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.Collaboration for Global AST Standards: Japan collaborated with international organizations to establish global standards for AST, promoting consistency and reliability in testing procedures.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord:Conclusion:The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is set for substantial growth in 2025, driven by technological advancements, increased healthcare investments, and global initiatives to combat antimicrobial resistance. Stakeholders across the healthcare sector are encouraged to leverage these developments to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care outcomes.Related Reports:Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment MarketChemiluminescence Immunoassay Market

