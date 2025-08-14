Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Totalkredit A/S


2025-08-14 10:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 5 September 2025 at 10:00 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

Agenda:

  • Remuneration Policy for approval.

    The agenda of the Company's General Meeting and the updated Remuneration Policy will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the General Meeting.

    Item 1 on the agenda proposes approval of the updated Remuneration Policy for the Nykredit Group. The Remuneration Policy has been updated following the acquisition of Spar Nord Bank A/S.

    Admittance to the General Meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the General Meeting.

    It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S holds all the shares in the Company.

    Copenhagen, 14 August 2025

    Totalkredit A/S
    Board of Directors

    Contact
    Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

