Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 26

Spar Nord Bank A/S will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 5 September 2025 at 11:30 at the Company's offices at Skelagervej 15, DK-9000 Aalborg.

Agenda:

Election of chairman of the meeting.Remuneration Policy for approval.Proposal for amendment of the Company's Articles of Association.

The agenda of the Company's General Meeting, the updated Remuneration Policy and updated Articles of Association will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the General Meeting.

Item 2 on the agenda proposes approval of the updated Remuneration Policy for the Nykredit Group. The Remuneration Policy has been updated following the acquisition of Spar Nord Bank A/S.

Item 3 on the agenda proposes amendment of the Company's Articles of Association, as the Company has been delisted and no longer has shares registered with VP Securities A/S.

Further, it is proposed that a number of technical provisions in the Company's Articles of Association on the holding of general meetings be deleted, as these are no longer relevant because the Company has only one shareholder.

It is proposed that the deadline for holding annual general meetings be changed to the end of April.

Finally, it is proposed that the signing rules be changed to the effect that the Company is bound by the joint signatures of two members of the Board of Directors, by the joint signatures of two members of the Executive Board, by the joint signatures of a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Executive Board or by the joint signatures of all members of the Board of Directors.

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Board of Directors

No. 26 - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank - UK