Army Chief Visits Chetak Corps In Bathinda
During his visit, he was briefed by the Chetak Corps commander on the operational readiness of units and formations deployed in the sector, the prevailing security situation, training activities, and operational logistics.
In Sriganganagar, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Nagi War Memorial, paying homage to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
He commended the seamless synergy between the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) in ensuring robust border management for national security. He appreciated the high degree of commitment and professionalism displayed by all ranks and emphasised the need for operational readiness and realistic training for the successful execution of mandated tasks.
During the visit, the Army chief also interacted with veterans, prominent citizens, and citizen warriors who had actively participated in the historic Battle of Nagi in 1971. He acknowledged their role in safeguarding the nation's frontiers and reaffirming the enduring military-civil bond.
General Dwivedi felicitated four distinguished veterans -- Col Satpal Rai Gabba (retd), Lt Colonel Jagjit Singh Maan (retd), Craftsman Banwari Lal Swami (retd), and Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Sis Ram (retd)-- for their immense contribution towards the armed forces, conservation of nature, and nation-building.
The visit reflected the Indian Army's unwavering resolve to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, while upholding the legacy of courage, commitment, and sacrifice that defines the ethos and virtues of the Indian armed forces.
