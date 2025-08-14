Infogov World Conference And AI World Conference Join Forces In San Diego To Deliver Unmatched Expertise On AI Governance

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The InfoGov World Conference and AI World Conference proudly announce their joint event, taking place October 27–29, 2025, at the Westgate Hotel in San Diego. This premier gathering focuses deeply on the critical and evolving field of AI Governance, anchored in a solid foundation of Information Governance principles.

This unique collaboration brings together the best minds from both the information governance and artificial intelligence communities to provide attendees with world-class, practical knowledge, actionable strategies, and thought leadership on AI governance challenges and solutions.

Among the distinguished keynote speakers are:



Bennett Borden , Founder & CEO of Clarion AI Partners, recognized globally for his unparalleled expertise as an AI lawyer, data scientist, and ethicist. He brings an extraordinary perspective from his work with the CIA and DLA Piper, focusing on legal and policy implications of AI, algorithmic bias testing, and AI governance implementations across multiple sectors.

Laura Madsen , acclaimed author and global data strategist with decades of experience driving data innovation. Known for her disruptive thinking, Laura inspires organizations to embrace revolutionary data strategies in healthcare, government, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Peter Stockburger , Office Managing Partner at Dentons San Diego and co-lead of the firm's Autonomous Vehicle practice. As Global Head of AI Governance Practice and co-author of "The Future of Global AI Governance," Peter offers critical insights into governance frameworks shaping the AI future. Robert Smallwood, MBA, CIGO, CIGO/AI , CEO of InfoGov World Media and chair of this conference, brings authoritative expertise on integrating information governance with AI governance, and is author of the forthcoming "The AI Governance Playbook."

The joint conference program features deep, targeted sessions, interactive workshops, and panel discussions tailored to CIOs, CDOs, information governance professionals, privacy and cyber experts, AI and data science practitioners, and executives managing AI program success. Attendees come from a wide range of industries including finance, healthcare, transportation, energy, and government sectors.

This event goes beyond theory by delivering practical governance frameworks and best practices that attendees can immediately put to work in their organizations. It promises to facilitate peer networking alongside direct engagement with cutting-edge thought leaders from companies such as DoorDash, Google, Oracle, Dentons, Baker Hostetler, Cisco, and more.

Don't miss the opportunity to gain deep AI governance knowledge during the AI Governance Training & Executive Forum on October 27, and the joint conference sessions on October 28–29. Registration is open now, and spaces are filling quickly.

About the Conferences



InfoGov World Conference is a leading event in its 5th year dedicated to the disciplines and advancements in information governance (IG), providing education and networking on IG best practices, legal, privacy, and compliance. AI World Conference focuses on the governance, technology, and implementation successes of AI, driven by expert speakers who shape the future of AI governance and ethics.

For more information and to register, visit and .

SOURCE InfoGov World Media LLC

