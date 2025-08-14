Franfund Welcomes Eric Schechterman As New Sales Manager

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FranFund is excited to announce the hiring of Eric Schechterman as its new Sales Manager. Eric is a familiar face in the franchise community, holding credentials as a Certified Franchise Executive and serving as an IFA mentor. A sought-after keynote speaker at national events, Eric is known for his ability to build strong relationships, drive growth, and deliver results. He is passionate about helping franchisees succeed, and FranFund is thrilled to have him bringing that passion to the team.

"Many of us have known Eric for years, and we couldn't be more excited to officially have him on Team FranFund," said Sherri Seiber, President of FranFund. "He brings a wealth of experience in the franchise world, with a career spanning sales leadership, alternative finance, SBA lending, and business development."

Schechterman got his start in franchising working for a financial consulting company for more than a decade. Quickly emerging as an industry leader, he reshaped the sales culture of that business and stepped into the role of Chief Development Officer. Before entering franchising, Eric developed his expertise in sales strategy and leadership during nearly ten years at Cintas. Most recently, at Unleashed Brands, he played a key role in designing scalable funding solutions that fueled growth for both franchise brands and individual franchisees nationwide.

"I'm excited to return to the world where I've spent the majority of my franchise career," said Eric Schechterman. "It's a space I know well, have deep passion for, and am grateful to step back into. Even better, I have the privilege of doing so with such an elite organization. A huge thank you to Geoff and Sherri Seiber for trusting me to join their team and be a catalyst in taking the business to the next level. I can't wait for what's ahead!"

About FranFund

FranFund is a leading franchise funding partner dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and franchisees secure the capital they need to grow their businesses. With a focus on tailored funding solutions and exceptional client service, FranFund supports franchise success nationwide.

For more information, please contact:

Emily Murphy

Content Specialist

FranFund

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (817) 725-7455

Website:

SOURCE FranFund

