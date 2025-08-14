Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Solar Watch Winder (NPL-762)


PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved automatic watch winder device to hold and gently wind one or more watches," said an inventor, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the SOLAR WATCH WINDER. My design would keep a luxury automatic watch operating correctly and maintain proper time for the watch when it was not being worn."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved automatic watch winding product. In doing so, it eliminates the need for an AC-to-DC power supply module. It also reduces the need to manually wind and reset the watch, and it offers a safe and secure place to store and display a watch while winding. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of luxury self-winding mechanical watches.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-NPL-762, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

