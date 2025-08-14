Freeze-Thaw Bags Market Trends And Investment Opportunities To 2030 - Biotechnology And Food Storage Applications Lead The Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of advanced biocompatible polymers in freeze-thaw bags enhancing sample integrity during repeat cycles
5.2. Rising demand for eco-friendly freeze-thaw bags made from biodegradable and recyclable materials
5.3. Development of heat-sealable high-barrier freeze-thaw bags improving stability of sensitive biologics
5.4. Shift to single-use sterile freeze-thaw bags to minimize contamination in biologics manufacturing
5.5. Adoption of smart freeze-thaw bags with RFID tracking to streamline laboratory sample management
5.6. Growth in outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing driving demand for custom freeze-thaw bag formats
5.7. Expansion of prefilled freeze-thaw bags for antibody and vaccine storage in cold chain logistics
5.8. Emergence of multi-chamber freeze-thaw bag designs enabling simultaneous independent sample processing
5.9. Surge in custom-designed freeze-thaw bag formats driven by expanding outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing needs
5.10. Multi-chamber freeze-thaw bag architectures transforming simultaneous sample processing in high-throughput labs
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Freeze-Thaw Bags Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Custom Freeze-Thaw Bags
8.3. Standard Freeze-Thaw Bags
9. Freeze-Thaw Bags Market, by Material Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
9.3. Polyethylene (PE)
9.4. Polypropylene (PP)
10. Freeze-Thaw Bags Market, by Configuration
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Multi-Layer
10.3. Single-Layer
11. Freeze-Thaw Bags Market, by System Integration
11.1. Introduction
11.2. 2D
11.3. 3D
12. Freeze-Thaw Bags Market, by Capacity
12.1. Introduction
12.2. 1 To 5 Liters
12.3. 5 To 20 Liters
12.4. Above 20 Liters
12.5. Up To 1 Liter
13. Freeze-Thaw Bags Market, by Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Blood Storage
13.3. Cryopreservation
13.4. Food Storage
13.5. Pharmaceutical Transport
14. Freeze-Thaw Bags Market, by End User
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Biotechnology Companies
14.3. Blood Banks
14.4. Food Processing Companies
14.5. Hospitals & Clinics
14.6. Pharmaceutical Companies
14.7. Research Institutes
15. Freeze-Thaw Bags Market, by Distribution Channel
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Offline Retail
15.2.1. Direct Sales
15.2.2. Distributors & Wholesalers
15.3. Online Retail
16. Americas Freeze-Thaw Bags Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. United States
16.3. Canada
16.4. Mexico
16.5. Brazil
16.6. Argentina
17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Freeze-Thaw Bags Market
17.1. Introduction
17.2. United Kingdom
17.3. Germany
17.4. France
17.5. Russia
17.6. Italy
17.7. Spain
17.8. United Arab Emirates
17.9. Saudi Arabia
17.10. South Africa
17.11. Denmark
17.12. Netherlands
17.13. Qatar
17.14. Finland
17.15. Sweden
17.16. Nigeria
17.17. Egypt
17.18. Turkey
17.19. Israel
17.20. Norway
17.21. Poland
17.22. Switzerland
18. Asia-Pacific Freeze-Thaw Bags Market
18.1. Introduction
18.2. China
18.3. India
18.4. Japan
18.5. Australia
18.6. South Korea
18.7. Indonesia
18.8. Thailand
18.9. Philippines
18.10. Malaysia
18.11. Singapore
18.12. Vietnam
18.13. Taiwan
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
19.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
19.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Freeze-Thaw Bags market report include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Sartorius AG Avantor, Inc. Corning Incorporated Eppendorf AG Greiner Bio-One International GmbH Sarstedt AG & Co. KG Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC Simport Scientific Inc. Terumo Corporation Baxter International Inc. Charter Medical, LLC American Durafilm Co., Inc. CARON Products & Services, Inc BioLifeSolutions, Inc. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. LePure Biotech LLC Takara Bio Inc. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. Macopharma SA Haemonetics Corporation Becton, Dickinson and Company Amcor plc Berry Global Group, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment