Pacvue Named Winner Of“Best Overall Martech Solution” In Martech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This marks the second year in a row that Pacvue has been selected as a winner in the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, taking home the award for Campaign Management Innovation in 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall MarTech Solution” award in the eighth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

“In an oversaturated MarTech environment, Pacvue stands out as a leader,” said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue.“We are viewed as a trusted partner for brands seeking more from their retail media investment, due to our unparalleled breadth of commerce partnerships, integration of AI with human expertise and the platform's ability to link ad performance directly to bottom-line results. This award highlights the efforts of our team and our core mission: making the power of commerce data accessible and actionable for every marketer.”

Trusted by over 70,000 brands and agencies worldwide, Pacvue empowers advertisers to seamlessly manage more than $13 billion in annual ad spend across 95+ global retailers from Amazon and Walmart to Target and Instacart. Founded in 2018, Pacvue didn't just ride the wave of retail media, it helped shape the concept. One of the original partners of Amazon's advertising API, Pacvue's foresight and engineering strength helped it rise above dozens of tools that emerged and later disappeared through the post-Covid reshuffle. Today, Pacvue remains a market leader due to its relentless focus on innovation, enterprise reliability and proven outcomes.

Beyond its cutting-edge technology, Pacvue's strength lies in its highly seasoned leadership team, which boasts deep roots within industry giants such as Amazon and Microsoft, along with other global tech leaders. Recognizing the accelerating pace of technological evolution, Pacvue further expanded its executive ranks over the past few years, welcoming top talent, specifically in AI and predictive analytics. This strategic reinforcement underscores the company's commitment to advancing AI in commerce and retail media. Pacvue does this by leveraging rule-based automations and AI-powered recommendations across advertising and operations to slash time spent on manual work, prevent revenue loss and allocate ad spend efficiently.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company's first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue's enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

SamsonPR

...