Daktronics Announces Nomination Of Two New Directors To Strengthen Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mark Bowser (former CFO/EVP of Cox Automotive) and Neil Glat (former President of the New York Jets, Chairman of the Board at Evolv Technology and board member at Fubo) to Stand for Election to the Company's Board of Directors

BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) announced its slate of nominees for election to the Board at its 2025 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders to be held on September 3, 2025. The slate of nominees includes proposed new directors Mark Bowser and Neil Glat.

Mark Bowser recently retired as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Cox Automotive, a global automotive services and software company, where he led the Finance and Strategy teams, as well as several corporate functions. Previously, Bowser oversaw accounting and financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and programming at Cox Communications. He was also responsible for the management of Cox's commercial services.

Neil Glat is a senior executive, board director, and strategic advisor with experience in sports, entertainment, media, hospitality, and technology. Glat has served as President of the New York Jets and previously served in various senior leadership positions at the National Football League where he oversaw corporate development, strategy, stadium development and club business growth. He serves as board chair for Evolv Technology and board member of Fubo, and was previously a board member at ASM Global, which is the world's largest venue management company.

“We believe Mark and Neil bring unique and valued capabilities to Daktronics board and are well suited to contribute to Daktronics profitable growth,” said Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths, Chair of the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee. She added,“Mark has extensive experience as a Chief Financial Officer as well as business leader of technology companies. Neil brings new perspectives to the board from his experiences in professional sports related financing, technologies, and marketing, as well as board experience in data-centric technical companies.”

Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement with Alta Fox Capital Management dated March 3, 2025, the Company was required to refrain from nominating at least one current director whose term expires at the 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting. As such, the board did not nominate Kevin McDermott for re-election to the Board. Mr. McDermott has served as a Director of the Company since 2015, Chair of the Audit Committee Chair since 2016, Lead Director from 2020 through 2023, and on the Nominating and Governance Committee since 2024.“We are grateful to have benefitted from Kevin's significant expertise, valuable business insights, and strong commitment to the Company and our stockholders,” said Andrew Siegel, Chair of the Board.

About Mark Bowser

Mark F. Bowser recently retired as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Cox Automotive, a global automotive services and software company, where he led the Finance and Strategy teams, as well as several corporate functions. Since 2008, Bowser has overseen accounting and financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and programming at Cox Communications. He was also responsible for the management of Cox's commercial services. Bowser joined Cox in 2006 as vice president of Cox Business where he was responsible for overseeing the commercial services division of Cox Communications. In this role, he provided leadership to develop and serve a $7 billion market of diverse business customers. Prior to joining Cox, Bowser was vice president of Dell's Large Corporate Accounts business division where he was responsible for providing computing solutions to Fortune 1000 customers. Prior to Dell, Bowser served as president of Sprint's $3.5 billion Enterprise Markets division providing integrated telecommunications solutions to Fortune 5000 companies, and as senior vice president of Sprint's business sales. Bowser earned a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

About Neil Glat

Most recently, Neil Glat was Co-President, North America at SPORTFIVE, a private equity-owned global sports marketing agency. Glat previously was President of the New York Jets with responsibility for all team business operations. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at the National Football League, where he oversaw corporate development, strategy, stadium development, and club business growth. In these roles, Glat spearheaded successful strategic initiatives, including the NFL's multi-billion dollar G-3 stadium financing program, the NFL's launch of 32 Equity (its growth equity fund), the Jets' multi-year partnership with MGM (one of the NFL's earliest team deals with a gaming company), and the Jets Rewards fan loyalty program. He is Chair of the Board at Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leader in AI-based weapons detection. He also serves on its Investment and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. Glat is on the Board of Fubo (NYSE: FUBO), a sports-centric over-the-top streaming content distributor. He chairs its Compensation Committee and serves on its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He previously served for five years on the Board of ASM Global, a privately held company which was sold in August 2024 and is the world's largest venue management company. Earlier in his career, Glat worked in management consulting at McKinsey & Company and investment banking at Dillon, Read & Co. Glat received a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.S. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The Company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the Company's website at: .

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is intended to receive the protections of such laws.

All statements, other than historical facts, included or incorporated in this release could be deemed forward-looking statements, particularly statements that reflect the expectations or beliefs of Daktronics, Inc. (the“Company,”“Daktronics,”“we,” or“us”) concerning future events or our future financial performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions or by the use of words such as“may,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“expect,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“plan,”“forecast,”“project,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,” or“intend,” the negative or other variants of such terms, or other comparable terminology. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation, the imposition of tariffs, trade wars, the availability and costs of raw materials, components, and shipping services, geopolitical and governmental actions, and other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2025 fiscal year (the“Form 10-K”) and in other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) by the Company. You should carefully consider the trends, risks, and uncertainties described in this presentation, the Form 10-K, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC by the Company before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks, or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition, or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment.

Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date of this news release and are based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect circumstances or events occurring after this presentation except as may be required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For more information contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Tel (605) 692-0200

...