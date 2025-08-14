Elon Musk's Spacex In Advanced Talks With Saudia To Install Starlink On Saudi Arabia's Flag Carrier: Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly in advanced talks with Saudi Arabia's flag carrier, Saudia, to offer Starlink satellite internet service for in-flight connectivity aboard the airline's fleet.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Saudia is finalizing a deal with SpaceX to roll out the Starlink internet service across its fleet of more than 140 aircraft, providing the company founded by Musk with entry into one of the largest economies in the Middle East.

