Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Elon Musk's Spacex In Advanced Talks With Saudia To Install Starlink On Saudi Arabia's Flag Carrier: Report

2025-08-14 10:14:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly in advanced talks with Saudi Arabia's flag carrier, Saudia, to offer Starlink satellite internet service for in-flight connectivity aboard the airline's fleet.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Saudia is finalizing a deal with SpaceX to roll out the Starlink internet service across its fleet of more than 140 aircraft, providing the company founded by Musk with entry into one of the largest economies in the Middle East.

MENAFN14082025007385015968ID1109929587

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

