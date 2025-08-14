Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MEA SLAMS Pakistan's 'War-Mongering' Remarks Against India


MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the 'reckless, hateful' comments from Pakistan's leadership, calling it a repeated ploy to divert attention from their failures. He warned that any misadventure would have 'painful consequences,' citing recent events as proof of India's resolve.

