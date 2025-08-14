Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Washington Protests Police Checkpoint Amid Trump's DC Crime Crackdown


2025-08-14 10:14:24
Tensions flared in Washington, DC, as residents protested at a police checkpoint against heightened law enforcement measures under President Donald Trump's crime crackdown. Federal agents joined local police patrols, sparking civil liberties concerns among demonstrators.

