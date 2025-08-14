Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trident Resources Corp.


2025-08-14 10:10:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:24 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp. : Announced detailed plans for its upcoming inaugural drill program at the Contact Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's underexplored and prolific La Ronge Gold Belt. Trident enters this program with over CAD $11 million in cash and marketable securities, fully funding this drill program and positioning the Company to act swiftly on future exploration opportunities across its Saskatchewan portfolio. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading down 1 cents at $0.64.

MENAFN14082025000212011056ID1109929562

