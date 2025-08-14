STEER Tech And HEVO Partner To Deliver The World's First Wireless Autonomous Charging Solution
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVO, a leader in wireless EV charging infrastructure, and STEER Tech, the pioneer in high-precision autonomous vehicle technology for fleet depot operations, today announced a landmark partnership to create the world's first fully integrated wireless autonomous charging solution.
This industry-first collaboration will combine HEVO's patented wireless charging platform with STEER's proven autonomous software, enabling commercial fleets to achieve end-to-end, driverless vehicle navigation, docking, and wireless charging - without human intervention.
L-R: STEER autonomous van in depot and HEVO Charging System
Transforming Fleet Electrification and Depot Automation
"This partnership unites two breakthrough technologies that redefine what is possible for fleet electrification," said Jeremy McCool, CEO and Chairman of HEVO. "Just as Wi-Fi freed computers from cables, our integrated solution frees fleets from the labor and downtime of manual charging. Together with STEER, we are delivering the missing link to full depot autonomy."
By integrating STEER's precision-driven autonomous vehicle platform with HEVO's wireless charging technology, fleets will gain a powerful operational advantage: the ability to automatically navigate vehicles through complex depots, execute low-speed precision maneuvers, dock seamlessly at wireless charging pads, and charge without human input. This innovation eliminates one of the largest barriers to fleet electrification - manual charging logistics - while reducing labor costs and maximizing vehicle uptime.
Proven Technology Foundation
STEER Tech brings nearly a decade of autonomous vehicle expertise to this partnership. Its technology is purpose-built for high-precision depot operations , including automated navigation, parking, docking, undocking, and charging alignment in busy, space-constrained yards. STEER's platform also offers a broad ecosystem of integrations with depot management systems, telematics, and fleet orchestration tools, making it the backbone of next-generation automated fleet operations.
"We are thrilled to partner with HEVO to accelerate the future of autonomous fleet operations," said Dr. Anuja Sonalker, Founder and CEO of STEER Tech. "When vehicles can both drive and charge themselves with precision, fleet depots become fully autonomous ecosystems - reducing friction, increasing efficiency, and driving meaningful ROI for our customers."
Development Timeline and Demonstrations
The first vehicle to be integrated will be a Ford E-Transit - already equipped with STEER's autonomous technology - which will be paired with HEVO's wireless charging system at HEVO's Brooklyn, NY headquarters. Integration work begins immediately, with public demonstrations planned for Fall 2025 , including potential showcases with leading logistics partners.
"This isn't science fiction," added McCool. "It's the next logical step in autonomous fleet technology and wireless charging infrastructure. Together, HEVO and STEER are creating a future where parking and charging anxiety simply do not exist."
About HEVO
HEVO is building the wireless charging infrastructure to power the future of electric mobility. The company's patented wireless charging technology enables seamless, automatic EV charging-no cables, no plugs. Founded by industry veteran Jeremy McCool, HEVO is accelerating the deployment of wireless charging solutions for fleets and consumer markets.
For more information, please visit or contact:
General Inquiries
Email: [email protected]
Web: Text> STEER Tech
STEER Tech is a global leader in autonomous precision movement, developing advanced autonomy software and retrofittable modules for commercial, defense, and specialty logistics operations. Our mission is to revolutionize industries through smart, scalable automation that enhances operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.
From depots and material handling to tactical and non-tactical missions, STEER Tech's technology enables continuous driverless movement, seamless fleet orchestration, and customizable workflows that reduce downtime, maintenance, and damage. Built to perform in complex and contested environments, STEER Tech's solutions empower organizations to transform the way they move, manage, and deploy their fleets-whether in commercial logistics or defense applications.
For more information, please visit or contact:
General Inquiries
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.steertech.com
