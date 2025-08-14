403
Tkiyet Um Ali Expands Humanitarian Aid To Gaza
Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – Tkiyet Um Ali, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, the Jordan Armed Forces, and several friendly countries including France, sent its first shipments of sacrificial meat to Gaza in six months, totaling 200,000 ready-to-eat packages of cooked meat with beans, out of 400,000 packages to be completed next week.
In a statement on Thursday, Tkiyet Um Ali said the meals are highly nutritious, providing protein and energy to support the resilience of affected families amid difficult humanitarian conditions.
Recent air drops covered southern Gaza, in addition to the north and central areas, ensuring aid reached the most vulnerable populations.
Starting next week, Tkiyet Um Ali will begin distributing date bars as part of the food aid and resume land shipments at a rate of 15 trucks of food parcels per week.
Director General Samer Balkar said the step reflects the Tkiyet's commitment to providing comprehensive and diverse assistance, marking the first animal-protein aid delivered in months while continuing to diversify food support.
In preparation for the winter season, Tkiyet Um Ali has also prepared 50,000 coats through Dar Abu Abdullah for distribution to needy families in Gaza and Jordan.
Tkiyet Um Ali emphasized that these initiatives continue their proactive approach to meeting humanitarian needs under all conditions.
