Gaza Ministry Reports 54 Dead, 831 Injured In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Aug. 14 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 54 deaths and 831 injuries were recorded in hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, including four deaths caused by hunger and malnutrition.In its daily statistical report on casualties resulting from Israeli aggression, the ministry noted that additional victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.Since October 7, 2023, the ministry stated that the total death toll has reached 61,776, with 154,906 injured. From March 18 to date, casualties include 10,251 deaths and 42,865 wounded.The ministry also reported that 22 deaths and 269 injuries related to aid distribution arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of aid-related victims to 1,881 deaths and more than 13,863 injuries.The total number of famine and malnutrition victims has risen to 239, including 106 children.