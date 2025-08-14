403
Ministry Opens Indoor Sports Facility At Addiction Rehab Unit
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) -- Secretary-General for Primary Health Care and Epidemics Raed Shboul on Thursday inaugurated a new indoor sports facility inside the addiction rehabilitation department, in cooperation with the World Health Organization's office in Jordan.
The project falls under the WHO Regional Director's initiative to accelerate public-health action on substance use and strengthen the health response in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.
The facility adds to the ministry's efforts to provide a safe, supportive environment that promotes physical health and improves psychological and social well-being for rehabilitation beneficiaries.
It also supports the national strategy to reduce the disease and social burden linked to substance use through a holistic, community-focused approach.
The opening was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health, the National Center for Mental Health, care providers, and several recovered individuals who shared their experiences of recovery and reintegration, underscoring messages of hope and continuity.
Shboul praised the ministry's cooperation with WHO to enhance treatment plans at the facility, noting its positive impact in easing depression and anxiety through a supportive rehabilitation environment that helps beneficiaries return to their families and communities as healthy, active members. He also highlighted the facility's value as a recreational outlet that supports mental health.
