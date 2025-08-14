Amir Issues Decision Appointing Board Of Directors Of Qatar Central Bank
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued today August 14, 2025, Amiri Decision No. 25 of 2025 appointing the Board of Directors of Qatar Central Bank.
The resolution stipulated that the Board of Directors of Qatar Central Bank shall be chaired by HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, and HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Sultan Al-Thani, Deputy Governor, as Vice Chairman, and the membership of HE Dr. Saleh bin Mohammed Al-Nabit, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, HE Dr. Tami bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Bu Tami Al Binali, and Dr. Khalid Nasser Al Khater.
The resolution also stipulated that the term of membership in the Council shall be four years, renewable for one or more similar terms.
The decision stipulated its implementation and enforcement, and that it would be published in the Official Gazette.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment