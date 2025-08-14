Amir Issues Decision Appointing Board Of Directors Of Qatar Central Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued today August 14, 2025, Amiri Decision No. 25 of 2025 appointing the Board of Directors of Qatar Central Bank.

The resolution stipulated that the Board of Directors of Qatar Central Bank shall be chaired by HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, and HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Sultan Al-Thani, Deputy Governor, as Vice Chairman, and the membership of HE Dr. Saleh bin Mohammed Al-Nabit, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, HE Dr. Tami bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Bu Tami Al Binali, and Dr. Khalid Nasser Al Khater.

The resolution also stipulated that the term of membership in the Council shall be four years, renewable for one or more similar terms.

The decision stipulated its implementation and enforcement, and that it would be published in the Official Gazette.