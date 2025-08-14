Yachtworld Unveils Latest Innovations To Enhance The Yacht-Buying And Selling Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As buyer behavior increasingly shifts toward longer research phases and less immediate lead submission, YachtWorld's latest features ensure that yachts remain visible and accessible throughout the decision-making process. New updates, such as improved location search, full-screen image viewing, and enhanced filtering options, allow buyers to find the most relevant listings while giving sellers greater control over how their boats are presented. These upgrades drive higher-quality leads and facilitate more successful yacht transactions.

New YachtWorld App: The new app offers a faster, intuitive experience, with seamless integration across mobile and desktop. Buyers can now save favorite yachts, receive real-time notifications for new listings or price changes, and use recommendations, customizable filters, and "by keyword" searches to find exactly what they're looking for. With 34% more users and 89% more leads this year, the app has become an essential tool for yacht shoppers, providing a streamlined, engaging experience from search to purchase.



An Elevated YachtWorld Experience : New design updates are underway to give YachtWorld a more luxurious look that reflects the premium yachts listed on the platform. The first of these updates is already live on the YachtWorld app, and further enhancements are coming soon, including an all-new My Account to save, track, and get alerts about your favorite boats.



Improved Location Search : Location filters have been enhanced to allow searches by country, region, or city, with customizable radius options. This improvement provides better targeting for local buyers and enhances visibility for yachts in high-intent searches.



Auto-Location Recognition : Buyers arriving from search engines like Google will now have their location pre-selected, speeding up the search process and making results more relevant. This feature will soon be available on YachtWorld's European local portals.



Consistent Image Display : A new standardized image display ensures photos are consistently presented across all devices, offering sellers more control over how their listings appear and improving the overall browsing experience for buyers.



Multi-Currency Support on the App : The app now supports US Dollars, British Pounds, and Euros, providing buyers with a localized experience in their preferred currency. Additional localization features are expected to roll out soon.



Enhanced Broker Search Results Page : A refreshed three-column layout makes browsing faster and more efficient, enabling buyers to view multiple listings at once. This update helps increase sellers' visibility, making it easier for yachts to stand out.



Immersive Full-Screen Image Viewing : Shoppers can now click on any image in the gallery to view it in full-screen mode, providing a high-resolution, immersive look at listings. This enhancement allows buyers to engage with the yacht in stunning detail.



Enhanced Lead Quality : A Subject dropdown on the contact form allows buyers to specify the subject of their inquiry, making leads more relevant and improving conversion rates. This feature reduces spam and ensures that sellers receive targeted, actionable inquiries.

Phone Numbers Required on App Lead Forms : To further improve lead quality, YachtWorld now requires buyers to provide phone numbers when submitting inquiries through the app. This ensures better communication and helps sellers receive more actionable, qualified leads.

"We know today's buyers and sellers expect a more dynamic, intuitive experience that keeps them connected through every stage of the process," said Mike Grabowski, Chief Product Officer at YachtWorld. "These updates are just the beginning, and we're excited to share even more during our Inside the Product webinar this September."

For more information on the latest updates and to explore all new features, visit boatsgroup/product-updates .

About YachtWorld

YachtWorld is the largest online marketplace for buying and selling yachts, connecting millions of buyers with a global network of brokers, dealers, and private sellers. With AI-driven search tools, real-time market insights, and comprehensive financing options, YachtWorld makes yacht discovery and ownership more accessible, seamless, and enjoyable.

