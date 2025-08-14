MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Full Circle Movement invites participants to engage in community movement tailored for prosthesis users and individuals with limb loss or limb difference. Led by certified clinicians and Paralympic-level experts, the event fosters confidence and connection through movement. It also provides a hands-on opportunity for orthotics and prosthetics students and professionals to witness how mobility solutions come to life beyond the clinic.

"At Ottobock, we believe movement is for everyone," said Lucas Crisanti, clinical specialist and coach at Ottobock North America. "Partnering with Eastern allows us to reach future O&P leaders while empowering the limb loss and limb difference community through Full Circle Movement. It's about building bridges between education, innovation, and inclusion."

To further amplify the educational impact of the weekend, Ottobock will also host a continuing education course, "The Athlete's Corner," on Friday, Sept. 26, at EMU's Student Center. Designed for practicing clinicians, the course offers three continuing education credits and features hands-on training with a live patient model. Attendees will explore strategies for improving design, alignment, fit, performance, and outcomes for patients using running prostheses, equipping them with actionable insights to support users in and out of the clinic.

Eastern is home to one of the nation's top Master of Science in Orthotics and Prosthetics programs, and shares Ottobock's mission to shape the future of mobility care.

"The EMU Orthotics and Prosthetics program aims to provide students with hands-on experiences to elevate their education and impact the community," said Rebecca Spragg, orthotics and prosthetics program director at EMU. "The Full Circle Movement event is one way we can make a difference in the lives of our students and our local community."

Together, Ottobock and EMU are creating a space where education, equality, movement, sport, and innovation come full circle, building stronger clinicians, more confidence in prosthetic users, and a more inclusive future of movement.

To register or learn more, visit Ottobock's Full Circle Movement hub .

For more about EMU's Orthotics and Prosthetics program, click here .

About Ottobock

Ottobock has been empowering people with reduced mobility for over 100 years. As a global leader in wearable human bionics, the company develops cutting-edge prosthetics, orthotics, exoskeletons, and mobility solutions that promote independence and quality of life. With more than 9,000 employees and a presence in 135 countries, Ottobock drives innovation through clinical care, research partnerships, and technical expertise, including long-standing support of the Paralympic Games since 1988.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, EMU is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves nearly 13,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's ranking and points of prid websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's websit . To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Toda .

SOURCE Ottobock